Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.81. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 315,282 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$624.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,047,382.70. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,867.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

