Piper Sandler Trims BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Target Price to $18.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

