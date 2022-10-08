Piper Sandler Trims Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price to $37.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,051,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

