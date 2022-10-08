PL^Gnet (PLUG) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

PL^Gnet (PLUG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. PL^Gnet has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $60,950.00 worth of PL^Gnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PL^Gnet token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PL^Gnet has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PL^Gnet Token Profile

PL^Gnet’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. PL^Gnet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,892,667,291 tokens. PL^Gnet’s official Twitter account is @plug_net. The official message board for PL^Gnet is medium.com/pl-gnet. PL^Gnet’s official website is plugdefi.io.

PL^Gnet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PL^Gnet (PLUG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PL^Gnet has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PL^Gnet is 0.00099608 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,438.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plugdefi.io/.”

