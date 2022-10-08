Polkadex Reaches Market Cap of $10.38 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Polkadex token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polkadex Token Profile

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 tokens. Polkadex’s official message board is polkadex.medium.com. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex (PDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polkadex has a current supply of 7,460,000. The last known price of Polkadex is 1.44038635 USD and is down -15.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $569,643.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polkadex.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.