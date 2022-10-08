Polker (PKR) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million

Polker (PKR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polker Token Profile

Polker’s genesis date was June 25th, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,265,524 tokens. Polker’s official Twitter account is @polker_pkr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polker’s official message board is polker-pkr.medium.com. The Reddit community for Polker is https://reddit.com/r/polker_pkr. Polker’s official website is www.pkr.io.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “Polker (PKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polker has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,265,524 in circulation. The last known price of Polker is 0.00734204 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $345,115.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pkr.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

