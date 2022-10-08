Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Lifted to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

