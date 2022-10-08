Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.50. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 13,073 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Power Solutions International ( OTCMKTS:PSIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

