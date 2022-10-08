Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.