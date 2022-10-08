Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
