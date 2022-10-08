Prism 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,488.00 (PRISM)

Prism (PRISM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Prism token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prism has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $25,488.00 worth of Prism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prism has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Prism

Prism was first traded on December 5th, 2021. Prism’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,210,926 tokens. Prism’s official message board is medium.com/@prism_ag. The official website for Prism is prism.ag. Prism’s official Twitter account is @prism_ag and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prism (PRISM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Prism has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 577,152,438 in circulation. The last known price of Prism is 0.00564326 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,586.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prism.ag.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.