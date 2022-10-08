Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

