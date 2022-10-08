Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of PFIE opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.