Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $313,626.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.