Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

PLX opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.69. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

