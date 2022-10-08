Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,056. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.