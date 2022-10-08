Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.67. 842,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,025. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $280.83 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

