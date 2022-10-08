Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Q2 stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 569,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

