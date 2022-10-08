Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 569,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

