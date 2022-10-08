Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issued By SVB Leerink

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for 2seventy bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.52). The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

2seventy bio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $532.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $20,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

