Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.55.

CG stock opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

