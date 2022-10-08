Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Purchases A$64,235.60 in Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz purchased 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$64,235.60 ($44,920.00).

Andrew Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Schwartz bought 100,000 shares of Qualitas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($101,398.60).

On Friday, August 12th, Andrew Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of Qualitas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

Qualitas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Qualitas Dividend Announcement

Qualitas Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

Featured Stories

