QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.30. 112,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 207,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

QualTek Services Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. Research analysts predict that QualTek Services Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

