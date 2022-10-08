Quantum Assets 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,861.00 (QA)

Quantum Assets (QA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Quantum Assets token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Assets has a market cap of $23.14 million and $95,861.00 worth of Quantum Assets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Assets has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quantum Assets Token Profile

Quantum Assets’ genesis date was September 2nd, 2021. Quantum Assets’ total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000,000 tokens. Quantum Assets’ official website is www.quantumassets.vg. Quantum Assets’ official Twitter account is @quantumassetsqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Assets

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum Assets (QA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quantum Assets has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum Assets is 0.00601094 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $91,948.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quantumassets.vg/.”

