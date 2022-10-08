Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00272462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00140694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00750245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00603878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00249955 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,638,119 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @qrledger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is https://reddit.com/r/qrl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/qrlf-pr-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate QRL through the process of mining. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a current supply of 76,635,480.59024733. The last known price of Quantum Resistant Ledger is 0.15002241 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,911.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theqrl.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

