QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $96.74 million and $136,478.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,486.65 or 1.00004147 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022153 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125428 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,792.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

