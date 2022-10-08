Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $115,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

NYSE DGX traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 692,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,920. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

