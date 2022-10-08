Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

About Radius Health

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.