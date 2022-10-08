Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.54

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 60127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.