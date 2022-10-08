Redacted Price Tops $208.66 (BTRFLY)

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Redacted token can now be bought for approximately $208.66 or 0.01070170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redacted has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redacted has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.48 or 0.99996830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022183 BTC.

About Redacted

Redacted (BTRFLY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official website is www.redactedcartel.xyz. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Redacted Token Trading

