Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

