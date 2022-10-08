Reflecto (RTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Reflecto (RTO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Reflecto has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $9,078.00 worth of Reflecto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflecto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reflecto has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Reflecto

Reflecto’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. Reflecto’s total supply is 551,153,688,995,893 tokens. The official website for Reflecto is reflecto.finance. Reflecto’s official Twitter account is @reflectocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reflecto is https://reddit.com/r/reflecto. The official message board for Reflecto is reflecto.finance/blog.

Reflecto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflecto (RTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reflecto has a current supply of 551,153,688,995,893 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Reflecto is 0 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $446.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflecto.finance.”

