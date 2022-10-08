Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcellx, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcellx in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32.

ACLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

