Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

