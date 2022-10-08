REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 82,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 270,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

REV Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $686.97 million, a PE ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

