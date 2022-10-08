Revuto Price Hits $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (REVU)

Revuto (REVU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Revuto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Revuto has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revuto Profile

Revuto’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,757,738 tokens. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revuto’s official message board is getrevuto.medium.com. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto.

Revuto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.03019681 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,063.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revuto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revuto using one of the exchanges listed above.

