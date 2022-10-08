REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0167

REVV (REVV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $4.65 million and $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @revv_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The Reddit community for REVV is https://reddit.com/r/revv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REVV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVV (REVV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. REVV has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 278,270,642.27439255 in circulation. The last known price of REVV is 0.01682781 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $579,037.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revvmotorsport.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

