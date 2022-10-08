RFOX (RFOX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.93 Million

RFOX (RFOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, RFOX has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. RFOX has a market cap of $11.93 million and $260,436.00 worth of RFOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RFOX token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,508.00 or 0.99953367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022162 BTC.

RFOX Token Profile

RFOX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RFOX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,308,456,635 tokens. RFOX’s official message board is www.discord.gg/rfox. RFOX’s official website is rfox.com. RFOX’s official Twitter account is @rfox_official.

Buying and Selling RFOX

According to CryptoCompare, “RFOX (RFOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RFOX has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,312,000,760 in circulation. The last known price of RFOX is 0.00918933 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $222,857.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rfox.com.”

