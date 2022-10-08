Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.47. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$32.35 and a 52 week high of C$51.52.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on RCH. TD Securities cut Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Further Reading
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.