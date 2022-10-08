Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.47. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$32.35 and a 52 week high of C$51.52.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCH. TD Securities cut Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.