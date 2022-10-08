Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rigel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $37,183.25 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol’s launch date was March 12th, 2021. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,000 tokens. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rigel Protocol is medium.com/rigelprotocol. The official website for Rigel Protocol is www.rigelprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rigel Protocol has a current supply of 19,494,012 with 1,795,012 in circulation. The last known price of Rigel Protocol is 0.04703201 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $231.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rigelprotocol.com/.”

