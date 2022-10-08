RigoBlock Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $397,724.18 and $24.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock was first traded on November 10th, 2018. RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,742,499 tokens. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @rigoblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigoBlock (GRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. RigoBlock has a current supply of 7,008,053 with 2,701,063.1199086 in circulation. The last known price of RigoBlock is 0.23186981 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rigoblock.com/.”

