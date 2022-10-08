Riverview Trust Co Acquires 14,589 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16,964.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

