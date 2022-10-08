Riverview Trust Co Has $228,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $195.62. 2,875,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.61 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

