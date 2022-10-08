Riverview Trust Co Has $498,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.16. 2,194,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.71. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

