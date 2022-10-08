Riverview Trust Co Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,499,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,608. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

