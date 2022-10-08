Riverview Trust Co Sells 142 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

