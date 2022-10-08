Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,831,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,636.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,130,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,648 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,957,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,240,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

