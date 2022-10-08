Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Head to Head Review

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Ferrari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 565.54 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.64 Ferrari $5.05 billion 6.76 $982.88 million $5.54 33.39

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Ferrari 19.35% 40.61% 12.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rivian Automotive and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 7 15 0 2.54 Ferrari 0 6 8 0 2.57

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 63.05, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $237.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats Rivian Automotive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

