Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,158 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Paychex worth $127,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

