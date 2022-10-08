Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 17,210 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Keysight Technologies worth $107,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

