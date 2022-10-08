Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $101,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $95.54. 675,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

