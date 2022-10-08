Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,846 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $157,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

