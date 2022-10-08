Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $251.95 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 219,647 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $251,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

